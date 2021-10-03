Monsoon set to withdraw but tail lashes Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have witnessed North-East monsoon-like weather over the past few days even as predecessor South-West monsoon is preparing to withdraw from the North-West with a delay. The normal timeline of arrival of the North-East monsoon over the South is at least a fortnight away.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall may continue over parts of East and Central India and many parts of the South Peninsula, the Islands, and along the West Coast and North-East India since the tail of the South-West monsoon is still active.

Active weather systems

A cyclonic circulation has been hovering over the South-West Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu for the past few days. A low-pressure area has been holding gamely over West Bihar and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh as well. Both have been driving unseasonal rains over the country's East and South.

These apart, a trough in easterlies from the above cyclonic circulation runs down to interior Maharashtra across Tamil Nadu and Interior Karnataka too has joined the party, triggering rain and thundershowers.

Heavy rain forecast

These formations will translate into isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday). Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka until Wednesday, while it will be isolated heavy over North Interior Karnataka today (Sunday).

Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada until Wednesday. This is even as rain or thundershowers lashed most places over Kerala, many places over Bihar, Tamil Nadu and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands through yesterday (Saturday).

Overnight rain recorded

A few places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep as well as plains of West Bengal and Tripura also witnessed thundershowers the same day.

In the North, regions making gains are Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, East Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra.

Severe cyclone 'Shaheen'

Meanwhile, severe cyclone 'Shaheen' spun away over North-West Arabian Sea to likely signal the start of withdrawal of the monsoon from extreme North-West of India. Drastic reduction in moisture and rainfall may hasten monsoon withdrawal from some parts of the region from Wednesday.

'Shaheen' lay centered over the Gulf of Oman and adjoining North-West Arabian Sea on Sunday, about 1,000 km West-North-West of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat); 160 km South-West of Chabahar Port (Iran); and 130 km East-North-East of Muscat (Oman). It may cross Oman coast during the early hours of Monday as a cyclone with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 km/hr gusting to 100 km/hr.