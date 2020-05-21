More than half of Covid-19 deaths in patients above 60

From the land of fashion and films to the heartland of American technology
India recorded 1,12,359 confirmed Covid-19 cases as on May 21, double that on May 8 (56,342 cases), a doubling time of 12 days.
While 45,300 (40 per cent) cases have recovered, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said there have been 3,435 deaths.
Over 50 per cent of those who died were above 60 years. An analysis of the deaths by the Ministry indicates that 64 per cent were males and 36 per cent females. It has been observed the world over that Covid-19 affects males more than females.
About 0.5 per cent deaths are reported in individuals less than 15 years; 2.5 per cent in those in the 15-30 years group; 11.4 per cent in the 30-45 years group; 35.1 per cent deaths in 45-60 years group and 50.5 per cent in people above 60 years.
Further, 73 per cent of those who died had underlying co-morbidities like heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney ailments and diabetes. As on May 21, up to 26,15,920 samples have been tested, of which 1,03,532 have been tested in the last 24 hours, the MoHFW has stated.
There are 555 labs conducting reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) Covid-19 testing, of which 391 are run by the government and 164 are private labs.
According to the Ministry, 3,027 dedicated Covid hospitals, Covid health centres and 7,013 Covid care centres have been identified, in which there are close to 2.81 lakh isolation beds, more than 31,250 ICU beds, and 1,09,888 oxygen supported beds as of now.
The Ministry has indicated that the National Task Force (NTF) for Covid-19, constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has held 20 meetings since mid-March to decide the scientific and technical response to the pandemic.
The MoHFW has also clarified that it is using predictive mathematical modelling developed by a team of researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an autonomous Institute under the Department of Science &Technology (DST), along with Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, to observe how the disease is evolving and to ready the health infrastructure.
