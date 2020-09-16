Move to mark 4 Maharashtra villages ‘eco-sensitive’ leaves 15,000 jobless

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Notwithstanding the series of Covid-related job losses, the Maharashtra government has rendered over 10,000 adivasi villagers and about 5,000 migrant labours jobless by including four villages under the Tungareshwar Wild Life Sanctuary’s eco-sensitive zone.
The stone-crushing units and brick kilns at Paye, Payegaon, Brahmangaon and Khardi villages were shut last November after they were notified under the eco-senstive zone without following mandatory procedures, including a public hearing.
Following the development, an investment of ₹190 crore in brick-making and stone crushing units and bank loans of about ₹100 crore are on verge of going down the drain.
Kantilal Ganpat Devlikar, President, Paye Brahmangaon Mining and Stone Crushers Owners Association, said that a majority of the villagers are adivasis and have no other source of income, not even farming, due to the rocky terrain of these villages. Locals were dependant on businesses such as stone crushing, quarrying, transportation, brick manufacturing, machinery hiring and hotels for serving food to migrant labours.
The four villages had never been part of any forest and has existed for decades; the adjoining small patch (presented as existing a forest) is actually not a forest and is a rocky area, he said.
There have never been any wandering or sightings of any wild animals in the past 20 years in these areas due to the dense human population, added Devlikar.
The government had issued a gazette for Tungareshwar Wild Life Sanctuary in December 2018, and was met by protests by gram panchayats, local MPs and MLAs as it was done without any public hearing.
During the 34th Expert Committee Meeting last March, the Maharashtra government had given directions to exclude the four villages from the eco-sensitive zone, but the Committee gave no response.
Last July, the Committee declined the Maharashtra government’s request and finalised the gazette. The collector served a stop work notice to the crushers and brick kilns last october.
Sanjay M Shah, Secretary, Paye Brahmangaon Mining and Stone Crushers Owners Association, said about 381 hectares of private land were forced into the eco-sensitive zone with neither public hearing nor prior information and study on wildlife.
The Association has approached many times to the Maharashtra Government and Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, but has met with no response, he added.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...