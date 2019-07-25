Subhash Chandra Garg applies for voluntary retirement

Within hours of receiving orders for a new posting as Power Secretary from Finance Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg has applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). In the normal course, he was due to superannuate on October 31, 2020.

Garg is a 1983 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of the Rajasthan cadre. He became the Economic Affairs Secretary on June 21, 2017, and last year was designated as Finance Secretary, considering his seniority among the five secretaries in the Finance Ministry.

Now, an executive record sheet, as posted on the website of the Department of Personnel and Training, says that his term as Finance and Economic Secretary ended on July 23, and he was the Power Secretary from July 24.

“He applied for VRS yesterday (July 24),” a highly placed source confirmed to BusinessLine. Garg could not be contacted for his response.