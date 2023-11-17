Fates of top leaders from the BJP and the Congress were sealed in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday, with the former state recording 71.16 per cent and the later 68.15 voter turn outs respectively, till 5 pm on 70 seats that went to hustings in the second phase of election.

At 7 am in the morning, voting for 230 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats began, where three Union Ministers like Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste along with BJP MPs are contesting. While Chhattisgarh also witnessed last phase of its elections since 7 am that saw Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy TS Singh Deo, eight State ministers and four MPs sweating out against BJP’s former Chief Minister Raman Singh and party leaders. The first phase of polls for 20 seats on November 7 saw a voter turn out of 78 per cent in the tribal State of Chhattisgarh.

The voting picked up pace through the day in Madhya Pradesh as the turnout was 45.40 per cent till 1 pm and later went up to 60.52 per by 3 pm for all the 230 Assembly seats. The State has nearly 5.59 crore voters including 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore women voters. Likewise, the polling was comparitively sluggish since it was reportedly 38.22 per cent till 1 pm and it increased to 55.31 per cent by 3 pm, as per Election Commission reports.

The Assembly polls to the two States are taking place along with Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, ahead of Lok Sabha polls that would be due sometime in April. The counting of votes in the five States will be done on December 3.