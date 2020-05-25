N-95 mask prices have come down by 47 per cent, says NPPA

Yet, grievances have been received regarding hoarding, black-marketing and differential higher pricing of N-95 masks in the country. NPPA directed state drug controllers and Food & Drug Administrations of all States and UTs Governments to take appropriate actions. Certain states have conducted raids, NPPA said.

The authority has said that hoarding and black-marketing of the essential commodity is punishable offence under the Act. “To keep check on the hoarding, black-marketing of the essential commodity,under National Disaster Management Act, 2005, it had directed all States and Union Territories to ensure sufficient availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitisers and gloves at prices not exceeding the Maximum Retail Price printed on the pack size.

NPPA has further stated, the government has notified N-95 masks as an essential commodity under Essential Commodities Act, 1955 via a notification on March 13.

“As reported by the other manufacturers/ importers of N-95 masks, it is expected that other manufacturers/ importers will follow the advice of the Government and roll down the prices in the larger public interest,” NPPA has stated in a release.

Looking to the mismatch in the demand-supply of N-95 masks, NPPA has advised manufacturers, importers and suppliers to bring down the prices voluntarily.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has stated that major manufacturers and importers of N-95 masks have reduced their prices significantly up to 47 per cent leading to its availability in the country at affordable prices. The prices were reduced after NPPA issued an advisory to this effect.

