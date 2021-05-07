News

N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister

PTI Puducherry | Updated on May 07, 2021

N Rangasamy

He heads the NDA government, which comprises AINRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at Raj Nivas here on Friday.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy, who has become Chief Minister for the fourth time.

He took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God.

Rangasamy alone took oath on Friday.

The swearing-in of the other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP would be held in the next few days, AINRC party sources said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Ashwin Kumar read out the Presidential notification appointing Rangasamy as the Chief Minister.

The ceremony which began at 1.20 pm lasted five minutes.

Published on May 07, 2021

regional elections
Puducherry
