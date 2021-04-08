Nabard supports Telangana with ₹20,000 crore during 2020-21

National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has provided ₹20,000 crore to Telangana during the financial year ended March 2021 for various programmes.

According to YK Rao, Chief General Manager, Nabard, Telangana his bank provided ₹13,915 crore to the banks for lending towards crop loans as well as term loans in the State.

Out of this, ₹100 crore was disbursed to the beneficiaries of Nabard-supported watershed areas.

An amount of Rs ₹6,633 crore was provided to the State for creating enabling infrastructure in the rural areas.

Similarly, support was extended to irrigation projects too. Over ₹4,600 crore was sanctioned to Mallanna Sagar reservoir under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and an amount of ₹2,394.70 crore was disbursed during FY21.

Further, ₹2,500 crore cash credit was disbursed to Telangana State Civil Supply Corporation for procurement purposes.

“Thus, the total financial support extended by Nabard for various interventions is ₹20,549 crore during the financial year of 2020-21, an increase of 25 per cent compared to ₹16,312.50 crore sanctioned in 2019-20,” the bank said in a release.