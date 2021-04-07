Nagpur Zero Mile gears up for a facelift

The answer is blowing in the wind
The Maharashtra government has decided to develop the area around the Zero Mile marker in Nagpur city as a tourist and commercial hub said Abhijeet Vanjari, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Nagpur city
For uplifting the area and adding more space around the marker, the State government and city’s municipal authorities are considering closing a road which is heading to the marker and re-routing the vehicular traffic.
The Zero Mile marker is a milestone from, which distances to various destinations across the country are measured. It was identified in the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India, which was undertaken by the East India Company and the British colonial administration. It was installed in the early 20th century.
Vanjari told BusinessLine that the monument has immense historial value. No only in India but the other countries in the vicinity also regard Zero Mile marker as the centre for measuring distances. The marker is also near to the two other monuments, therefore the State administration wants to preserve the legacy and develop the area as a tourist and commercial destination.
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA-METRO), a jointly owned company of the Government of India and Government of Maharashtra, which is constructing Nagpur metro is in the process of setting up a Zero Mile metro station and developing a heritage walk around the marker. At the metro station a multi-storey building is being constructed, which will be used for commercial purpose.
A museum dedicated to the science of surveying will also be built in the area, explaining the importance of the Great Trigonometric Survey, which was started in the early 1800s. Before the 1800s surveying of Indian subcontinent was never carried out scientifically.
