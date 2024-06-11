Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Chief Minister-elect N Chandra Babu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minster Amit Shah and senior BJP and NDA leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Kesarapalli near Gannavaram airport at 11.27 am on June 12.

The NDA alliance leaders called on the State Governor on Tuesday evening and requested him to invite Naidu to form the new Government. Following which, the Governor invited Naidu to form the Government as the newly elected MLAs of the NDA alliance unanimously elected Naidu as their leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday morning.

Naidu is expected to induct about two dozen MLAs into the Cabinet with him.

While Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan is most likely to be inducted as the Deputy Chief Minister, sources say both TDP and Jana Sena are tight-lipped on the matter.

Naidu is expected to perform a balancing act in the selection as TDP won 135 seats followed by 21 and 8 by BJP respectively. The YSR Congress Party has won only 11 in an assembly of 175 seats.

Jana Sena is expected to get there to five berths in the Cabinet while BJP may be represented by one, according to sources.

Amaravati, the new Capital

Earlier in the day, Naidu announced Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam to be be developed as financial capital.

“We have one 164 seats out of 175 with a striking of 93 percent which is rare in the entire country. We have also got 57 percent votes which also shows the huge responsibility given to us,” Naidu said.

Describing Naidu as a visionary with over 4 decades of experience, Jana Sena President K Pawan Kalyan said the victory of NDA Alliance in Andhra Pradesh with capturing 164 out of 175 Assembly Seats attracted nation-wide attention.

“We have given many promises. This is not time for settling personal political scores. We need to live upto the expectations of the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. We need to take the promises in the common manifesto forward,” he said.