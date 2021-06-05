Narayana Health, GiveIndia launch free Covid vaccination drive in Bengaluru

Narayana Health, a healthcare chain, in association with GiveIndia, an online giving platform, announced a ‘Free Covid-19 Vaccination Drive’ across Bengaluru targeted at low-income communities.

The initiative will start by inoculating 2,000 people in its first phase and expand to a wider population of migrant labourers, underprivileged and under-served sections of the society, the hospital group said in a release.

The programme was flagged off by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health and GiveIndia CEO and Founder 2.0 Atul Satija on Saturday.

According to Narayana Health, in phase 1, the inoculation drive will be hosted at Marhaba Palace, Govindapura, Masjid E Ateeq School, 1st Main Road Tank Garden in Someshwar Nagar and Government Primary Boys School, Attibele covering beneficiaries above 18 years of age.

#GetOneGiveOne

Narayana Health and GiveIndia also launched #GetOneGiveOne vaccination drive. The goal of this initiative is to ensure free and faster access to vaccines for underprivileged citizens. Through #GetOneGiveOne, vaccine recipients at Narayana Health can donate a vaccine dose to someone in need. Corporates will also be encouraged to donate for every employee they get vaccinated through Narayana Health.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder & Chairman, Narayana Health, said, “Vaccination is the cheapest and most effective way to protect the country against Covid-19. A poor family of four will find it expensive to get everyone vaccinated in a private hospital and awaiting their turn might endanger their health and livelihoods. GiveIndia will work with Narayana Health to bring free vaccines to the doorstep of those in need - like young daily wagers who cannot afford to wait for their turn. Together, we can fight Covid-19 and make our country safe."

Speaking on the #GetOneGiveOne campaign Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0, GiveIndia, said, “With the goal to make vaccines available and affordable across India, this initiative will also help us inoculate low-income communities against the coronavirus in a timely manner. We are confident that with Narayana Health as our partner, we would achieve greater coverage across both urban and rural areas and protect the most vulnerable from the pandemic.”