National Cinema Day: MAI says record number of moviegoers expected to visit cinemas

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said theatres are expected to see record attendance on Friday as the cinema industry commemorates the occasion as National Cinema Day. Over 4,000 screens are offering tickets at ₹75 on the occasion and the shows in many of the theatres on the day are already sold out.

Players such as PVR, Inox Leisure, Cinepolis, Carnival and Miraj among many others are participating in the National Cinema Day celebrations. “A record number of movie goers are expected to visit cinemas on Friday, to celebrate the National Cinema Day. The response to the presales has been unprecedented and September 23 is on course to become the highest attended day of the year for cinemas across the country,” it said in a statement.

Southern States stay off

However, due to regulations concerning cinemas and ticket pricing, theatres in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are unable to participate. “Participating cinemas in all States (including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala) will be making special offers on the National Cinema Day,” MAI said, adding that moviegoers should refer to the websites and social media handles of the participating cinemas for these offers or exclusions.

The industry body said discounted ticket prices are expected to woo in moviegoers who have not been to the cinemas since the pandemic outbreak.