15 children killed in Surat building fire

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
At least 15 students of a coaching class died and several others injured, after a major fire broke out in a four-storey commercial complex in Surat on Friday afternoon. TV channels showed horrific scenes at the Taxshila Complex in Sarthana area where the building is located, as students tried to save themselves by jumping out of windows.
“Fifteen students have died either due to suffocation or jumping from the building when fire engulfed the commercial complex,” Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said. “We have ordered a detailed inquiry and anyone found responsible for the incident won’t be spared,” Patel said.
“Around 10 students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on,” said a city fire official. A video clip aired by news channels showed students jumping off from third and fourth floor windows amid plumes of thick smoke rising from the building.
Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms have been pressed into service for dousing and rescue operations, Sarthana area of Surat, said an official of Surat fire control room. Local people helped with the rescue operation to save stranded students and other occupants of the building housing coaching classes and other establishments.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered the principal secretary of the Urban Development department to rush to the spot. He also declared financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of those who died in the incident.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in his home state. “My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor