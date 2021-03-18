3.7 crore people vaccinated against Covid-19 in India

India surpassed the 37-million mark on Wednesday after vaccinating 20,78,719 people against the coronavirus. The cumulative total now stands at 3,71,43,255, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 17,38,750 people while 3,39,969 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 3,06,00,787 people and the second dose to 65,42,468 people.

State-wise showing

Maharashtra is leading the first dose vaccination drive as it has vaccinated 31,05,169 people with the first jab, closely followed by Rajasthan at 30,92,635 and Uttar Pradesh at 26,07,439.

Uttar Pradesh leads with regard to second dose, with 6,38,884 vaccinations. This is followed by Rajasthan at 5,92,208 and Gujarat at 5,60,511.

Rajasthan emerges as the leader as it has administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 36,84,843 people. Maharashtra comes second with 36,03,424, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 32,46,323.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed the 11.4 million mark, with 159216 deaths recorded so far. The number of active cases in India stands at 2,52,364.