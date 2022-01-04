46% of Pune-based companies report pre-Covid level production: survey

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
The twenty-first survey conducted by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) during the Covid times in Pune district revealed that 46 per cent of the companies reported that their production was already at pre-Covid levels.
On average, the surveyed companies said that their current production level increased slightly to 92 per cent in December 2021 compared to 90 per cent in November 2021. They also said the number of employees working has remained the same at 91 per cent in December 2021.
The surveyed companies were also asked when their production levels were expected to be the same as pre-pandemic. About 46 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels. About 36 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid times in up to six months as compared to 42 per cent in November 2021. About 18 per cent of companies said it would take more than six months as compared to 10 per cent in November 2021.
The distribution of organisations surveyed from micro, small, medium, and large-scale organisations was 24 per cent, 27 per cent, 25 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.
About 67 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 18 per cent from the services sector, and the remaining 15 per cent were involved in both manufacturing and services.
