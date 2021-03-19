52% employees prefer hybrid model for work post-pandemic: Survey

According to a new research by Citrix Systems, a digital workspace technology company, more than half of the employees across the world choose a hybrid model for work — where they can choose to work remotely or from the office.

To understand the impact the pandemic will have on the future of work, Citrix teamed with OnePoll to survey 7,250 employees in 12 countries. The company intended to assess how the attitudes and expectations on work have changed since the Covid-19 crisis began.

The survey revealed that 52 per cent of respondents said they wanted a hybrid model. Sixteen per cent indicated they have no interest in returning to office and would prefer a permanently remote role.

Furthermore, 45 per cent of respondents noted that if they were to change jobs, they would only accept a role that offered flexible and remote work options.

Nearly 75 per cent said they would likely consider relocating to a different city if they could perform their role to the same level without commuting to a place of work.

Work is too noisy

With a lack of boundaries between their work and personal lives and no commute to manage, two-thirds of employees polled said they were working the same or more hours.

According to the Citrix-OnePoll survey, 41 per cent of employees cited distractions in their home environment, whhile 28 per cent said they lack appropriate technologies and applications to get work done. Also, 36 per cent felt isolated and out of touch with colleagues.

Commenting on the survey, Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Citrix, said in a statement: “If there’s an iota of a silver lining in this crisis, we’ve all been living through, it’s that it’s caused us to fundamentally rethink work – where it gets done, how it gets done, and even who does it.”

“Both companies and employees have seen the benefits more flexible work models can bring in terms of productivity, engagement, and well-being. And they are not going back to working the way they did,” he added.