63 lakh people download Aarogya Setu in Karnataka

In Karnataka, 63 lakh people have downloaded Aarogya Setu mobile application.
“So far after the app download in Karnataka, 2,255 users got Red-flag alert through the self-test feature and all of them have got messages to get tested for Covid-19 and 233 people have been tested and 17 are tested positive. i.e.7.5 per cent people who got tested following the app alert have been tested positive for coronavirus,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters.
“This compared with national average is 30 per cent. People need not panic as the data about the positive patients will be held by the district task force heads of the respective districts. Our government is committed for the safety of the people and this app proved to be an effective tool for preventing the spread of the infection,” the Minister added.
The application is also safe to use and it is controlled fully by the Central Government using high level confidential protocols. The Minister urged all smartphone users to download the app and be safe.
According to Sudhakar, “The app has been designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and high-level algorithms to provide real time information about the infected persons. The application provides you all information regarding Covid -19 and informs the user which is to be followed and which is not.”
The minister said the app protects every user from being infected and, therefore, it is mandatory for all government staff to use the application.
Travel history to Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala continues to rock the State’s new Covid-19 cases.
Highest number of cases was reported from Mandya 33 cases and is followed by Udupi – 26 cases.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, State reported 143 new cases taking the state’s total tally to 1,605 and 42 deaths (includes non-covid), 571 discharges and 9 in ICU.
District wise – Of the 143 new cases reported are from: Bengaluru urban – 6 cases, Mandya – 33, Belagavi – 9, Mysuru – 1, Hassan – 13, Uttara Kannada – 7, Vijayapura – 1, Dakshina Kannada – 5, Udupi – 26, Dharwad – 5, Shivamogga – 6, Ballari -11, Chikkaballapura – 2, Gadag – 2, Tumkur – 1, Raichur – 5, Kolar – 2 and others (from other States + international quarantined) - 5 cases.
