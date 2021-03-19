84% teachers face challenges during online classes: Survey

The online survey conducted by Learning Spiral, an ed-tech platform, showed that while children face issues in accessing education digitally, teachers face issues in delivering education through digital mediums.

A staggering 84 per cent of teachers reported facing challenges in delivering education digitally with close to half the teachers facing issues related to the internet, both signal issues and data expenses.

According to the survey, two out of every five teachers lack the necessary devices to deliver education digitally.

The situation is particularly grave in UP and Chhattisgarh where 80 per cent and 67 per cent of teachers respectively lack the requisite devices to deliver education online.

The challenges are directly linked to a lack of teacher preparedness — less than 20 per cent of teachers reported receiving orientation on delivering education digitally. But in Bihar and Jharkhand, the figure was less than 5 per cent.

The survey further states that teachers mostly face challenges, including lack of IT support, continuous technological changes, unequal access for all students, unoptimised software for mobile devices, and security issues.

Commenting on this, Manish Mohta, MD - Learning Spiral, said in a statement: “The new decade is expected to witness the next wave of Digital India aided by the recent Covid-19 pandemic that has catalysed the speed at which the already connected consumer is getting further connected with devices, payments, e-medicine, etc.”

He added: “The lockdown and social distancing have pushed users to experiment with various digital solutions, some of them by desire while others due to compulsion. The year 2021 is likely to see a tectonic shift in both Internet adoption and frequency of usage.”