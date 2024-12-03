Markadwadi village in Solapur district woke up to an atmosphere of determination and defiance today, only to witness their dream of ballot polling crushed under the weight of prohibitory orders and a heavy police presence. What was meant to be a bold statement against alleged EVM manipulation turned into a tense standoff between villagers and the authorities, leaving behind a village simmering with frustration and resolve.

The protest, sparked by the Election Commission’s results in recent assembly polls showing an unexpected lead for BJP’s Ram Satpute in a staunchly NCP-supporting village, has gripped the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur district. Despite NCP candidate Uttamrao Jankar’s overall victory, Markadwadi’s villagers refused to accept the data. Their claim: the figures didn’t add up.

“This is our land, our voice, and our votes,” declared one villager. “How can they expect us to stay silent when the numbers don’t reflect the truth? This ballot polling was our way to show the real will of the people.”

The Election Commission has denied all the allegations and has claimed that elections conducted were fair and nobody complained when voting took place.

Morning of Determination Turns to Chaos

The day began with a powerful show of unity. Villagers gathered in an open ground where a pandal stood tall, bearing the weight of their hopes. Ballot papers, printed with candidate names and symbols through crowdfunding, lay ready. Banners called on every villager to “cast their true vote.

But as the first rays of sunlight hit the village, the state struck back. A massive police force arrived, flanked by government officials, reading out orders that froze the villagers in their tracks. Section 144 had been imposed. The message was clear: no polling, no exceptions.

“They warned us that if even a single vote was cast, they would confiscate everything, from our ballot boxes to our dignity,” said a villager. The scene quickly escalated as villagers argued with the police, emotions running high.

“We Had No Choice but to Stop”

It was then that MLA Uttamrao Jankar, the leader many of them rallied behind, intervened. “We cannot let this turn into chaos,” he told the crowd. “If we proceed, they will file cases against all of you. They are waiting for us to make one mistake.”

Yet, Jankar did not hold back his criticism of the administration. “This is suppression, pure and simple. They are scared of what this village might expose. They know the EVMs are flawed, and they’ll do anything to silence us,” he declared.

The Fight Goes On

Though the ballot polling was halted, Markadwadi’s fight is far from over. “We will not let this go,” Jankar vowed. “In the next eight days, we will take this to the courts, the Sub-Divisional Office, and even the Election Commission. This is just the beginning.”

Markadwadi, has now become the epicenter of a larger debate about the reliability of EVMs and the sanctity of democracy.