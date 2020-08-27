AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 for Krishan Premnarayen

The Advertising Agencies Association of India announced on Thursday that this year’s AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred upon Krishan Premnarayen, Senior Partner, Prem Associates Advertising and Marketing. This is the highest honour to be given to an individual in India for his/her outstanding contribution to the Advertising Industry.

Krishan Premnarayen was the youngest President of AAAI when he took charge in 1988 at the age of 36. Premnarayen devoted substantial time and energy towards reviving the relevance of the Association to become a source of support for member agencies and a strong industry body to interact with other industry and government bodies. It was during his tenure that it started getting due recognition from the Government. Due to his efforts, I&B Ministry, Doordarshan, AIR, etc., started inviting AAAI to work with them on issues like Accreditation, Credit, etc. Under his Presidency, AAAI introduced the concept of creative seminars and workshops.

Long after his tenure as President of AAAI, Krishan Premnarayen continued to chair the key AAAIGovernment Relationship Committee on vital issues like Tax on advertising, Service Tax, Doordarshan participation in TV viewership measurement etc. Besides his contribution to the industry at AAAI, Krishan Premnarayen also served as Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) and Chairman of the National Readership Survey Council (NRSC).

He must also be given credit for strengthening AAAI’s relationships with the media industry – including while he was at the helm of ABC and NRSC.

Chairman of the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Selection Committee Nakul Chopra said, “It gives me immense pleasure that this year’s Committee unanimously decided to confer this richly deserved honour on Krishan. His manifold contributions to the industry have played an important role in helping strengthen both our industry and our Association over many years.”