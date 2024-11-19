The coastal road project which connects the Bandra-Worli sea link has cut down the travel time from South Mumbai to suburbs. It is one of the pet projects of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray who is seeking a re-election from Worli assembly constituency for a second term. Thackeray had won his maiden election in 2019 with a comfortable margin of over 60,000 votes. This time, however, it may not be a smooth ride.

Shiv Sena has fielded Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister Milind Deora against Thackeray. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) which had refrained from contesting against Aaditya in 2019 has nominated Sandeep Deshpande in the elections.

“We are hopeful of our victory. A lot of infrastructure projects that were stuck are now on track. People realise that voting for Aaditya will bring about a change not just in Worli but also beyond in Mumbai and Maharashtra,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MLA Sachin Ahir.

“In the Lok Sabha elections, many residents from high rise buildings did not vote for us. We are confident of their support now. Dalits and Muslims which voted for the NCP candidate in 2019 will back us,” he claimed.

2.63 lakh voters

From koli wada (fisherfolk colony) to commercial complexes, shanties to skyscrapers, the constituency is diverse in demographics and development. Worli has around 2.63 lakh voters comprising Marathi and non-Marathi speaking residents in addition to Dalits and Muslims.

Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has nominated Worli resident Amol Nikalje. In the 2019 elections, the VBA had barely won 6,500 votes. Nikalje says this time the party will fare better as Worli residents want a local to represent them.

“I know the Worli area well as I have been a member of parliament from here. Local residents had high expectations from their local MLA but unfortunately he (Aaditya) has done nothing for the area. He is a speed breaker in the progress of Mumbai and Maharashtra and his party is responsible for delaying the metro, Vadhavan port and other projects,” Deora charged.

open debate

Deora has targeted Thackeray for shying away from an open debate with him on development issues. During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Thackeray had spoken about the importance of open debates between candidates, so why did he run away from one ? asked Deora.

In the Lok Sabha elections for Mumbai South seat, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Arvind Sawant had defeated Shiv Sena’s Yamini Jadhav by over 52,000 votes. In the Worli constituency, however, he had secured a lead of only around 6,500 votes and this is giving hopes to other parties.

Deshpande, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections from Mahim, says there is resentment against Shiv Sena (UBT) as the local MLA is not accessible. “We have been doing door to door campaigns for the past five to six months to understand public expectations. Local residents want affordable private schools and ICU in a Poddar hospital in the area,” Deshpande said.

