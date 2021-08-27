Achieving advancement in technology can make India superpower: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that if India achieves advancement in technology, it can become a superpower. He said this while addressing students and researchers here at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), a deemed university of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to taking the country on the path of progress in research and innovation. “Some initiatives have been started by the defence ministry to make progress in research and innovation through collective efforts from armed forces, industries and academia and it can happen only through mutual understanding and by sharing knowledge and best practices,” he said.
Also read: PAC plans to examine Rafale deal
Singh said that the defence ministry has created a platform called “iDEX” (innovation for defence excellence) to engage and attract new talent and to get field experience and inputs from the armed forces personnel from the field as it has got security importance.
He added that the Centre has allocated ₹1,000 crore for iDEX. Besides that the government has also allocated ₹500 crore to push research and innovation in aerospace and defence by supporting 300 start-ups, he added.
Talking about his recent visit to Nagpur and giving example of successful delivery of one lakh hand grenades produced by a private player to the Indian Army in five months, Singh said that the firm had exported similar hand grenades to Indonesia at a higher cost.
Also read: Dealing with ransomware
The Indian cost for each hand grenade is ₹3,400 and the company exported similar grenades to Indonesia at over ₹7,000 apiece, he said. “My point is that if we achieve advancement in technology, India can become a superpower. It can become a super economic power,” he said. Singh also appreciated the efforts of the institutes for taking nine patents in the Covid research area.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...