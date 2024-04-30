Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday took over as chief of naval staff and said that his singular focus would be to “ensure operational readiness and be ready to deter potential adversities at sea in peace and to ‘win the war at sea’ when asked to do so”.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as twenty-sixth Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy. Over the years, our Navy has evolved into a Combat, Cohesive, Credible,’ and Future Proof Force, for which, I want to thank all the esteemed former Chiefs of the Navy.

Ongoing efforts

I will also strengthen the ongoing efforts of the Indian Navy towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, towards new technologies and becoming an important pillar of the nation’s development towards our collective quest for ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he said after taking over the reins from Admiral R Hari Kumar to become India’s 26th Navy Chief.

“My priority will be to upskill our human resource i.e. the men and women of our Navy and provide them with the best armament, training, professional environment and administrative support,” he added.

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Admiral Tripathi was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1,1985. He is a communication and electronic warfare specialist, and has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years. Admiral was born on May 15, 1964.

Illustrious career

He has served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai. Other than that, he commanded naval ships such as Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

In his career, he has held various important operational and staff appointments, including Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at NHQ and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

After becoming Vice Admiral, he served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala, Director General of Naval Operations, Chief of Personnel and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command at Mumbai.

The Admiral underwent courses at Signal School, Kochi, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Naval Command College at the United States Naval War College, United States of America.