Advisory committee to recommend long term mitigation and management of flood risk for Chennai

In order to suggest permanent measures to prevent inundation in Chennai, an advisory committee has been constituted to give recommendations on long term mitigation and management of flood risk. The government will implement the permanent measures recommended by the committee, to prevent inundation and consequent damages, Governor RN Ravi said in his maiden address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.
The Government has laid special emphasis on development of Chennai, by implementing flagship projects such as Singara Chennai 2.0 at an estimated cost of . ₹500 crore; Chennai City Partnership Programme at an estimated cost of $430 million and Chennai Metropolitan Area Intelligent Transport Systems at an estimated cost of ₹905 crore, which are aimed at transforming civic infrastructure including roads, transport, stormwater drains, water supply and public recreational spots.
Many parts of the State including Chennai witnessed unprecedented rains and flooding during the North East Monsoon. Due to meticulous planning, deft management and effective supervision, the loss of life has been minimised. However, there has been extensive damage to roads, bridges, water bodies and crops. The Government has submitted detailed memoranda seeking funds to the tune of ₹6,230 crore to undertake relief and restoration works. “We urge that funds from National Disaster Response Fund be released immediately, in order to ameliorate the effects of damage caused by the floods”, the Governor said.
