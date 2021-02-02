Aero India to focus on global engagement

The 13th edition of the country’s premier air show – Aero India 21 is being held in the backdrop of Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) bagging a ₹48,000 crore order for fighter jets – Tejas Mark 1A and India’s engagement with Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries.

The huge order is set to energise the host Karnataka’s aerospace ecosystem wherein HAL is anchoring 230 suppliers/vendors of which 180 are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) based in the State. The order is likely to generate 5,000 direct jobs and 25,000 jobs in allied services.

During the curtain raiser Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The huge defence order is coming to the State, which has an excellent ecosystem of entrepreneurial spirit and industrial infrastructure.”

“Along with the aerospace ecosystem, the State is also long known for its leadership in the software industry,” he added.

Bengaluru’s prowess

This year’s edition of Aero India is being held as Bengaluru offers unprecedented access, insights and opportunities to connect and collaborate with India and the world.

The show so far has over 600 exhibitors including 80 foreign companies and is expected to showcase their defence manufacturing prowess. Six States are to showcase their defence production capabilities. While, 60 countries are exploring partnerships, around 200 agreements are expected to be signed during the three-day aeroshow.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa thanked the defence minister and assured the State will honour all its commitments to strengthen the aerospace ecosystem.

Global Engagement

“The Aero India 2021, will help forge enormous global engagement with the Indian defence industry, in the form of partnerships and investments, paving the path for a transformation of the world’s largest democracy into the world’s most powerful defence economy,” said Singh. “The global business community has responded enthusiastically to Indian economy’s revivalist fervour and Aero India will further showcase the nation’s accomplishments in defence manufacturing and position India as investment, innovation and defence manufacturing hub,” he added.

The highlights of Aero India 2021 is the Inauguration of India Pavilion, based on the theme – Rotary Wings, Conclave of Defence Ministers of IOR, Conclave of Chiefs of Air Staff of various countries, India – Russia Military Industrial Conference, Start-up Manthan.

Singh said, “The Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers Conclave would reinforce the relevance of the region and its continued importance for stakeholders, from the perspective of trade, security and freedom of navigation.”

“I have no hesitation in saying that our robust stance, immediate and calibrated response and the unrelenting spirit of the soldiers on the borders led to stabilisation of the situation and we showed our resolve to defend the sovereignty and integrity of our country,” he added.

Virtual Show

The show is being conducted as the world’s first ever hybrid aero and defence expo with a concurrent virtual exhibition which will integrate the seminars, B2B interactions, product display.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, there will be no public days. However, limited access will be provided to the public to the aero shows based on online bookings.