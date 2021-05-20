National

AG&P Pratham’s cryogenic tankers to ferry oxygen in Delhi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 20, 2021

Tankers handed over to State govt to distribute to various oxygen-starved hospitals

AG&P Pratham on Thursday said it is deploying its cryogenic tankers to transport liquid medical oxygen across public and private hospitals in Delhi.

The first two of AG&P Pratham’s tankers, with a capacity of 16 tonnes of LMO each, arrived in Delhi on May 10, the city gas distribution arm of the Singapore-based AG&P Group said in a statement.

The tankers were handed over to the State government for the distribution to various oxygen-starved hospitals, it said.

“‘AG&P Pratham Oxygen Express’ will be transporting LMO to the States that are most hit by Covid-19. Starting with two in Delhi, an additional fleet of four LMO cryogenic tankers will next serve Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Abhilesh Gupta, Managing Director, City Gas Distribution, AG&P Pratham, India, said.

Published on May 20, 2021

