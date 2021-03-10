AIADMK releases list of 171 candidates

The AIADMK-led alliance had finalised the list of constituencies to be fought by major alliance partners — the AIADMK, PMK and the BJP — in the Assembly elections to be held on April 6.

On Wednesday, the AIADMK released its second list of candidates for 171 constituencies, including Mylapore, T Nagar and Kolathur in Chennai. On March 5, the ruling party released its first list of candidates including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami; Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

The alliance also released the list of constituencies to be fought by the PMK (23) and the BJP (20) respectively. The Harbour and Thousand Lights constituencies in Chennai have been allotted to the BJP while Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni and Poonamallee to the PMK.

Out of the total 234 Assembly seats, the AIADMK is contesting in 177, PMK in 23 and BJP in 20. It will be interesting to see who will get the remaining 14 seats.

The AIADMK is already in talks with smaller parties, including Tamil Maanila Congress, However, sources said that after all the seat allocations to the partners are over, the AIADMK may finally end up contesting just over 180 seats to boost its chances of winning in more seats and secure a majority on its own.