AIADMK urges Centre to disburse GST dues to Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK on Monday urged the Centre to disburse the GST dues to Tamil Nadu and also reiterated the need to scrap NEET. This was adopted at the party’s executive meeting held at its headquarters on Monday morning.

The party, which adopted 15 resolutions, also urged the Centre to release sufficient funds for coronavirus relief and prevention works. It also condemned the Karnataka government’s efforts to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

The AIADMK also urged party cadres to work for the victory in the Assembly elections to be held next year. Today's meeting was held in the backdrop of the power struggle between the camps belonging to Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam.

The meeting also assumes significance with speculations about the possible release from jail of former interim general secretary VK Sasikala early next year.