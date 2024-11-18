Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 494 on Monday in one of worst pollution episodes in recent years. The Swiss group IQAir’s live rankings classified New Delhi as the most polluted city in the world with the air quality at “hazardous” levels.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly average of particulate matter levels (PM2.5 and PM10) were on a sharp increase since Sunday afternoon. The measure of PM2.5, was 417.1 micrograms per cubic metre at 4 pm on Monday, over 27 times more than the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard of 15 micrograms per cubic metre. The PM10 levels were at 582.6 at 4 pm, above the threshold levels by around 12 times the WHO standards. The AQI crossed 500 in some stations such as Dwarka and Mundka, while all stations reported air quality in the ‘severe’ to ‘severe plus’ category.

GRAP IV measures

Although the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had invoked Stage-IV restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under ‘Severe Plus’ air quality on Sunday, it seemed to have had no tangible impact on the fast deteriorating air quality. In fact, the air quality worsened on Monday after the initiation of GRAP-IV measures.

However, the measures seemed to have had little impact and the air quality deteriorated dramatically on Monday. City hospitals witnessed a massive spike in the number of patients facing respiratory problems. According to Sumit Ray, Head of the Department of Critical Care Medicine and Medical Director, Holy Family Hospital, high levels of pollution lead to both respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Short-term effects due to PM10 and PM 2.5 are cough, breathing difficulty, exacerbation of chronic lung diseases like asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). There is also a significant increase in heart attacks, strokes, and heart arrhythmias.

”The severity of the effects is such that personal safety measures are inadequate and there has to be collective action to pressurise governments to make strong, appropriate, and difficult policy decisions,” said Ray.

The sharp drop in visibility impacted air traffic to and front the city with nine flights having been diverted and many delayed.

Companies based out of Delhi-NCR region have started offering WFH option to their employees, besides maintaining AQI levels in offices. Some companies, like Coca-Cola, said besides offering flexible hours and remote work options, they have also offered access to their satellite offices in other cities. However, in some sectors like retail and hospitality, WFH is not an option.

According to Mimoh Jain, Vice-President, Sharp Business System India Pvt Ltd, demand for air-purifiers has skyrocketed across the northern region. According to Jaideep Ahuja, Chairman, CII Delhi State, the air-pollution crisis has both health and financial implications. He said while companies are taking different measures for employee safety, sectors such as construction and real estate experience direct impact.

“With no certainty on when things will resume to normal, migrant workers often head home during this time. Expat employees consider Delhi-NCR as a hardship posting,” he said.