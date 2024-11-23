In the high-profile Baramati constituency, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is heading towards a big win over his nephew and NCP (SP) challenger Yugendra Pawar, whose candidature was endorsed in a big way by Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, seeking the eighth term from Baramati, polled 1,29,993 votes as per the latest update by the Election Commission, taking a lead by 72,809 votes, over debutant Yugendra who secured 57,184 votes after 14 rounds.

Ajit Pawar's election incharge Kiran Gujar claimed the NCP chief has expanded his lead by 88,782 votes after the 18th round of counting out of 20 rounds.

The elections to 288 constituencies in Maharashtra were held on November 20 and counting is underway on Saturday.

As per the latest trends, Ajit Pawar-led NCP is heading for an impressive performance in Maharashtra with the party leading in 36 seats and winning four. In contrast, Sharad Pawar-led NCP leads on 11 seats and won 1.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, thanked the people of Baramati, hoping Ajit's margin will surge past 1 lakh.

"I am thankful to the people of Baramati for once again showing their trust in Ajit Pawar and rallying behind him. They showed that Baramati is his family," said Sunetra Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's victory is an acknowledgement of the development he has done in Baramati, she added.

Notably, Ajit Pawar had secured the highest victory margin of 1,65,265 in the Baramati constituency in 2019 polls.

In another key contest in the Pune district, NCP candidate and ruling MLA Dilip Walse Patil surged ahead of NCP (SP) candidate Devdatta Nikam by 2,542 votes after the 16th round of counting in the Ambegaon constituency.

Walse Patil polled 87,595 votes and Nikam 85,053.

NCP (SP) nominee Harshavardhan Patil, who left BJP ahead of elections, is trailing against his NCP challenger and ruling MLA Dattatray Bharne in Indapur.

Bharne polled 60,925 votes and Patil 45,266 votes, as per the Election Commission update.