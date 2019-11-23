Ajit Pawar may have misused party’s internal letter to mislead governor: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar said that the BJP government will not be able to prove its majority on the floor of the House as rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar lacks the support of the majority of NCP MLAs. He also said that his nephew may have misused the party’s internal letter, signed by 54 MLAs, and misled the governor by stating that all NCP MLAs were ready to support the BJP in forming the government.

Sharad Pawar, along with Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, addressed a joint press conference in Mumbai following the dramatic developments in the State. Pawar asserted that the Congress, Sena and NCP stand together and have the numbers to prove their majority. “There were 10-11 NCP MLAs who went to Raj Bhavan to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Many of them were not even aware why they were taken there” said Pawar.

Three MLAs who were with Ajit Pawar in the morning at the oath-taking ceremony were also present at the press conference. These MLAs claimed that they were not told why they were invited to Raj Bhavan. The MLAs say they approached Sharad Pawar immediately after leaving the venue.

Is Ajit Pawar facing an ED inquiry?

Sharad Pawar said he was not aware why nephew Ajit had decided to join the BJP government. Asked if his nephew had supported the BJP because of fears of an Enforcement Directorate inquiry, Pawar said that he was not aware of this.

The NCP leader said that any party members who quit and joined Ajit Pawar would lose their membership of the State Legislature, in accordance with the provisions of the anti-defection law.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the BJP had operated secretively during the dark hours and people would give them a befitting reply. Asked if the BJP could engineer a split in the Sena, he said: “Let them try. The people of Maharashtra are not sleeping.” Thackeray said the Sena is with the NCP to fight the BJP in Maharashtra.