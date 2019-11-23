Ajit Pawar’s decision act of indiscipline; no NCP worker in favour of NCP-BJP govt: Sharad Pawar

BJP lacks numbers to form govt; we want govt under Shiv Sena’s leadership, we are together said Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar was speaking at a press conference after Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra CM; Ajit Pawar as deputy CM on Saturday morning.

NCP MLAs who support BJP should know this move attracts provisions of anti-defection law, said NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Can’t rule out cheating of governor; Ajit Pawar may have submitted ‘ready-made’ list of NCP MLAs, Pawar added.

Decision on (replacement of Ajit Pawar as) NCP legislature party leader to be taken at party meet, he said.

NCP MLAs at Press Conference say they were taken to Raj Bhavan but didn’t know it was for swearing-in ceremony.

Clear disrespect towards Constitution and Maharashtra people’s mandate, said Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

This is surgical strike on Maharashtra and people will avenge it, said Uddhav Thackeray on Fadnavis as taking charge as CM.