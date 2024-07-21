The Government on Sunday sought co-operation from all the political parties for the smooth functioning of the new session of the Parliament. Meanwhile, principal Opposition party, Congress, demanded that issues including the NEET examination to be taken up during the session.

The session is beginning on Monday and is scheduled to continue till August 12. During the session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present first full Budget of Modi Government 3.O.

Chairing the all-party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for maintaining the sanctity of the Parliament during its proceedings. “The government is ready for discussion on all these issues, subject to the rules of the respective Houses of Parliament and the decisions of the respective Presiding Officers,” he said. Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the Government is always ready to discuss any issue on the floor of the House, as permitted under Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by respective Presiding Officers. He also requested all party leaders for active co-operation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.

Six-point agenda

Meanwhile, in the meeting, Deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi presented a six-point agenda to be taken up in the Parliament session. These include governance issues related to NEET/NET scams, UPSC controversies, worsening railway safety, Agniveer. The second issue is regarding the internal security situation in Jammu and Manipur. The third issue is concerned with challenges on the border with China. The fourth issue is about environmental concerns arising out of floods and natural disasters, deforestation and pollution. Another issue is Centre-State relations and the economy. The Congress also wants to discuss what it calls deliberate attempts at polarisation in States like UP by passing unconstitutional orders.

Representatives from the JD(U), a BJP ally, the BJD and the YSR Congress Party demanded special category status for Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, at the meeting of 44 parties, including some having only one MP. Congress leader K Suresh told reporters that his party was joined by other INDIA bloc members in seeking the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker’s position for the Opposition according to convention.

Regarding the UP government’s order mandating shop owners to divulge their names and details in front of shops along the Kanwar Yatra route, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that the move is clearly targeted at Muslims and accused the ruling BJP of pursuing communally divisive politics. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva slammed the government for its handling of medical entrance examination NEET and pressed for a discussion on the issue.

Fifty-five leaders, including the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and BJP president JP Nadda, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh, Union Minister and LJP leader Chirag Paswan, attended the meeting. The government invited all parties, including those having only one member, except Independents to the meeting, which lasted for over three hours.

The TMC was not represented in the meeting as the party was busy with its annual ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally in Kolkata on Sunday. YSR Congress leader V Vijaysai Reddy alleged lawlessness in Andhra Pradesh following the formation of the TDP government there and demanded President’s rule in the State. BJD MP Sasmit Patra said after the meeting that his party will play the role of a strong Opposition on the floor of the House.

