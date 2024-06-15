: The Greenfield capital city of Amaravati will be completed in two and a half years, according to P Narayana, Minister for Municipal Administration, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“An new action plan is ready to complete the construction. We had called for tenders for works worth ₹48,000 cr in our previous government (during 2014-19) and completed works with ₹9,000 crore on basic infrastructure,’ Narayana, who served as the Minister for municipal administration earlier, said.

Recalling the completion of land pooling from the farmers of the new capital region to the tune of 34,000 acres in a record period of 58 days, the Minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was very keen on completing the capital in a record time in this term of his government.

The development of other municipalities in the State, as well as the construction of pending houses under Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Develo Corporation, which were `neglected’ by the previous YCRCP Government of YS Jagan Reddy, will be given top priority,’ the Minister added.

Narayana, who is considered to be close to Naidu, has been given the same portfolio by Naidu again as he was well versed with the Amaravati development plan so that the construction can be hastened, according to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sources.