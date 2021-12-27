National

Amarinder Singh meets with Amit Shah, Nadda in Delhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 27, 2021

The BJP has announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Singh’s party

Former Punjab chief minister and leader of the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda here.

The BJP has announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Singh’s party. The meeting is underway at Shah’s residence where all three are present.

Singh has been meeting various BJP leaders to chalk out a strategy for the Punjab elections. Both parties are expected to take various offshoots of the Akali Dal on board and forge a bigger alliance.

Published on December 27, 2021

BJP
Punjab
