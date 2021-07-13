Amarinder’s ‘informal advisor’ Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is also an ‘informal advisor’ to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday.

The meeting is significant in the context of the ongoing problems in Punjab Congress due to the face-off between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu. However, Congress leaders denied the subject came up.

Three-member panel

The Congress high command had appointed a three-member panel to resolve the issue. The panel met both the Chief Minister and cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat were also present during the meeting. Talking to reporters, Rawat assured “good news” for the Congress within three-four days and maintained that “Kishor didn’t meet Rahul to negotiate something regarding Punjab.”

“Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and many leaders meet him. He takes inputs from different people,” he added. Kishor was instrumental in a recent meeting of Opposition parties held in NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s house. After the West Bengal elections, Kishor had met Pawar and apparently discussed about the preparation for 2024 general elections.