Amarinder’s ‘informal advisor’ Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is also an ‘informal advisor’ to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday.
The meeting is significant in the context of the ongoing problems in Punjab Congress due to the face-off between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu. However, Congress leaders denied the subject came up.
The Congress high command had appointed a three-member panel to resolve the issue. The panel met both the Chief Minister and cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat were also present during the meeting. Talking to reporters, Rawat assured “good news” for the Congress within three-four days and maintained that “Kishor didn’t meet Rahul to negotiate something regarding Punjab.”
“Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and many leaders meet him. He takes inputs from different people,” he added. Kishor was instrumental in a recent meeting of Opposition parties held in NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s house. After the West Bengal elections, Kishor had met Pawar and apparently discussed about the preparation for 2024 general elections.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...