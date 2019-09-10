Amazon India announces slew of offers ahead of festival season

Amazon India has come up with a slew of offers ahead of festival season including no-cost EMI and exchange options for large appliances, according to Director (Appliances) Suchit Subhas.

In a press release, he said the company's market share in Andhra Pradesh was growing substantially, witnessing an increase of 85 per cent year-on-year in large appliance unit sales in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Nellore.

He said the company was penetrating to tier-two towns like Kurnool, Karimnagar, Eluru and Amalapuram because of wide choice. “We are not only giving a good option to select but also ensuring scheduled delivery to the convenience of customers, and in installation and open box delivery. Delivery is ensured in a day or two in most areas."

Subhas said currently one in two customers was buying appliances through EMI options on credit, debit cards and various schemes of Bajaj Finance Limited.