Amit Jogi arrested for ‘cheating’ in poll affidavit

Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of cheating and forgery in connection with poll affidavit declaration by him in 2013, police said.

Ajit Jogi, the founder of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), dubbed the action ‘political vendetta’.

Amit Jogi, who now heads the JCC (J), was arrested following investigation of a police complaint lodged by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from the Marwahi constituency in the 2013 State Assembly polls, Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Paikra had complained that while Amit Jogi had mentioned his place of birth as Sarbahara village, he was actually born in the US, the official said.