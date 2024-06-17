Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the security situation in Manipur.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur, Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary, Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh, and Assam Rifles DG, Pradeep Chandran Nair, joined the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi.

The meeting comes a day after Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uike called on the Home Minister at his office, and learned to be briefed about the situations in the north-eastern state. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, as fresh violence was reported in the northern state.

The northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3 last year, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU), to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

In fresh violence, several houses belonging to both Meitei, and Kuki communities, were burned by unknown miscreants in Kotlen, following the murder of a person earlier this month, the Manipur Police said. Around 600 people from Manipur's Jiribam area, are now taking shelter in Assam's Cachar district following fresh violence reported in Manipur's Jiribam area.

The Cachar district police have heightened security along the bordering areas.