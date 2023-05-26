Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at Congress, which questioned the government’s narrative on Sengol installation at new Parliament building, for “shameful insult” to India’s tradition.

Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh claimed there is ‘no documented evidence’ to confirm the Tamil artefact, Sengol was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to independent India. “Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence,” Ramesh posted on the social media. He also charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters were using the opportunity to achieve political objectives in Tamil Nadu.

This triggered war of words, with Amit Shah too letting out a series of tweets to launch counter attack. “The Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India’s freedom. Congress is calling the Adheenam’s history as BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour” he said.

Through another tweet, he charged, “Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolise India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a walking stick”.

The new Parliament building has become latest bone of contention, with about 19 parties deciding not to attend it’s inauguration on Sunday by PM Modi. They said in parliamentary democracy, President should have cut the ribbon to open the new Parliament building.