Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary transferred

- The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, L.V Subrahmanyam, was transferred on Monday in a dramatic development. He was transferred as the Director-General of HRD Centre, Baptla. The orders were issued by Pravin Prakash, the Principal Secretary (General Administration Department).

The sudden transfer, with the Chief Secretary having only five months and a few days left for retirement, has to be viewed in the context of an ongoing controversy in which the two senior officials, L.V Subrahmanyam and Pravin Prakash, were involved, according to sources.

Sources said four days ago, the AP chief secretary issued a show-cause notice to Pravin Prakash, asking him to explain himself with regard to a GO issued concerning business rules, to which a reply has not been sent yet.

Sources said the sudden transfer was effected in the background. Subrahmanyam was asked to hand over charge to Neerab Kumar Prasad, another senior IAS official, on a temporary basis.