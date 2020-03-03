National

Andhra Pradesh not for NPR, will pass resolution in Assembly: CM

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy   -  BY ARRANGEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh government has opposed the proforma of the contentious National Population Register (NPR), citing apprehensions in a section of the population.

It appealed to the Union Government to revert to the 2010 format.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government will pass a resolution in the Assembly in this regard.

“Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my State. After consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010,” he tweeted. The decision surprised many as YSRCP is considered to be an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming assembly session,” he said. Though the Centre claimed that they are not going to insist on any document, activists and minority communities express concern that the data thus collected through NPR might be used for National Register of Citizens (NRC), another controversial move initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

