Andhra Pradesh set to repeal CRDA of Amaravathi

In a major move that would seal the fate of Amaravati as the Capital of Andhra Pradesh, the Jaganmohan Reddy government is going to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.

The farmers, who contributed their land to the Land Pooling Scheme, will be further entitled to annuity benefits for another three years beyond the period promised in the previous year. Additionally, they will get an additional 200 square yards per acre.

All those farmers and others who surrendered their land for the Land Pooling Scheme would be entitled to all the rights, “including but not limited to right of guaranteed developed or reconstituted plot.”

All the loans sanctioned to the authority and all the employees working for it will be transferred to VGTM (Vijaywada-Guntur-Tenali-Mangalagiri) Urban Development Authority. Some of the employees may be allotted to other local bodies or to some government agencies.

Sources said all the Rules, notifications and Government Orders issued under the said CRDA Act, which sought to develop some 33,000 acres in the Capital region of Amaravati would cease to exist.

The areas that are covered under CRDA would be vested with the VGTM Urban Development Authority.

Several women, farmers and activists of Telugu Desam, Janasena and CPI have been protesting against the proposed plan to shift executive offices to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool. Protests turned violent too in some places. Former Chief Minister N and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu is leading the protests, demanding the State government not to shift the Capital.

Meanwhile, the State Government, which is not relenting in its three-Capitals plan, has decided to repeal the CRDA Act. Sources said all loans taken by CRDA would be transferred to VGMTUDA and the government would inform the lenders about the change. “The proposed Act that seeks to repeal the CRD Act would assure the lenders about the loans sanctioned. It will continue to act as the guarantor,” they said.

Future of Bonds

According to the draft act, subscriptions to bonds and financial instruments shall be redeemed in accordance with the terms of such instruments. “It shall be open to the Government to provide for consensual premature termination of the obligations arising from the said instruments,” source said.