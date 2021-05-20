Andhra Pradesh tables ₹2.29 lakh crore budget for FY22; Welfare, Health get priority

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Andhra Pradesh government has pegged an expenditure of ₹2.29 lakh crore and estimated revenue of ₹1.77 lakh crore in the annual budget for the year 2021-22
In his third budget presented in the state assembly on Thursday, the Finance Minister, Buggana Rajendranath said the revenue and fiscal deficits would be at ₹5,000 crore and ₹37,029 crore, respectively.
The revenue expenditure was pegged at ₹1.82 lakh crore while the capital expenditure has been estimated at ₹31,198.38 cores.
The state's public debt will mount to ₹3,87,125 crore in 2021-22 from ₹3,55,874 crore the previous year as the government targeted to borrow ₹50,525 crore afresh. As a result, the state will spend a staggering ₹23,205.88 crore this year towards debt servicing alone.
Welfare schemes being implemented under Navaratnalu' have received the maximum allocation, while agriculture was allocated ₹11,211 crore and Medical and Health got ₹13,830 crore and water resources were given ₹13,238 crore.
The allocation for the health sector include funds for YSR Aarogyasri, Nadu Nedu hospitals, setting up of kidney research centre and super speciality hospital at Palasa, 104 and 108 services, combating Covid-19 and vaccination, among others.
For the first time, provisions have been made for a Gender Budget with a total outlay of ₹47,283 crore and Child budget with a total outlay of ₹16, 748 crore.
Under Agriculture budget, tabled by Minister K Kannababu, of ₹31,256 crore, which is 13.6 per cent of the total allocation, ₹11, 210 crore is allotted for farm schemes which include YSR Rytu Bharosa, YSR - PM Safal Bhima Yojana, Sub Mission on Agriculture Mechanisation and Price stabilization fund, among others.
On the development and infrastructure front, ₹3,763 crore for industrial development. ₹7,594 crore was allocated towards the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department.
The budget for FY20-21 was pegged at ₹2.24 lakh-crore. The current budget for 2021-22 is higher by 2.1 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...