Andhra Pradesh tables ₹2.29 lakh crore budget for FY22; Welfare, Health get priority

Andhra Pradesh government has pegged an expenditure of ₹2.29 lakh crore and estimated revenue of ₹1.77 lakh crore in the annual budget for the year 2021-22

In his third budget presented in the state assembly on Thursday, the Finance Minister, Buggana Rajendranath said the revenue and fiscal deficits would be at ₹5,000 crore and ₹37,029 crore, respectively.

The revenue expenditure was pegged at ₹1.82 lakh crore while the capital expenditure has been estimated at ₹31,198.38 cores.

The state's public debt will mount to ₹3,87,125 crore in 2021-22 from ₹3,55,874 crore the previous year as the government targeted to borrow ₹50,525 crore afresh. As a result, the state will spend a staggering ₹23,205.88 crore this year towards debt servicing alone.

Allocations

Welfare schemes being implemented under Navaratnalu' have received the maximum allocation, while agriculture was allocated ₹11,211 crore and Medical and Health got ₹13,830 crore and water resources were given ₹13,238 crore.

The allocation for the health sector include funds for YSR Aarogyasri, Nadu Nedu hospitals, setting up of kidney research centre and super speciality hospital at Palasa, 104 and 108 services, combating Covid-19 and vaccination, among others.

For the first time, provisions have been made for a Gender Budget with a total outlay of ₹47,283 crore and Child budget with a total outlay of ₹16, 748 crore.

Agriculture

Under Agriculture budget, tabled by Minister K Kannababu, of ₹31,256 crore, which is 13.6 per cent of the total allocation, ₹11, 210 crore is allotted for farm schemes which include YSR Rytu Bharosa, YSR - PM Safal Bhima Yojana, Sub Mission on Agriculture Mechanisation and Price stabilization fund, among others.

On the development and infrastructure front, ₹3,763 crore for industrial development. ₹7,594 crore was allocated towards the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department.

The budget for FY20-21 was pegged at ₹2.24 lakh-crore. The current budget for 2021-22 is higher by 2.1 per cent.