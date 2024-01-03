Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the upgraded social welfare pension of ₹3,000 per month with an expanded reach to cover 66.34 lakh beneficiaries. This would mark an increase of ₹250 as till now pension was at ₹2,750.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion in Kakinada, Reddy said the State government was spending ₹1,968 crore every month on social pensions, and volunteers, irrespective of public holidays were distributing pensions at sun-rise on the first of every month to the pensioners.

Welfare schemes

The Chief Minister asked people to see the difference between now and earlier TDP rule during which there were no schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aasara, Kapu Nestam, Netanna Nestam, Vahana Mitra, EBC Nestam, Jagananna Thodu and Jagananna Chedodu and said government spent ₹2,46,000 crore on the Direct Benefit Transfer based welfare schemes in the last 55 months.

The State government spent ₹26,000 crore on Amma Vodi, ₹33,330 crore on Rythu Bharosa, ₹19,178 crore on YSR Asara and ₹14,129 crore on YSR Cheyutha benefitting around 45 lakh mothers and Fifty-four lakh farmers. Additionally the schemes benefitted 79 lakh women of self-help groups and Twenty-six lakh women of 45-to 60-years respectively.

“This is Government of the poor having affection towards people and commitment to solve their issues, he said, adding that the Government has distributed 31 lakh house site pattas and 22 lakh houses are under construction while not even a single house site was distributed during TDP rule,’‘ the Chief Minister said, according to a release.