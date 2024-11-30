The Andhra Pradesh government has completed the preparation of Swarnandhra Vision document-2047 after gathering opinions of 17 lakh people including experts and is all set to release it on December 12, 2024.

The Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, will hold a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat which is aimed at elevating the State to the top position in the country in all sectors. In the last Assembly session, the State Government placed the draft document before the public.

The vision document has been prepared with the active participation of several organisations along with the NITI Aayog.

The Chief Minister has already announced 10 principles with regards to the vision document which include building poverty-free society, providing employment, skill-human resource development, water conservation, introducing technology in farming, providing global-level basic amenities, proper utilisation of energy resources, quality production along with branding, Swachandhra and deeptech.

