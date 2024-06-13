Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that the Greenfield Capital Amaravati and the long-pending Polavaram Project will be `set right’..

Speaking to newspersons after taking the Darshan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala this morning, Naidu said the ‘sanctity’ of Tirumal will also be `restored and protected’ by all means.

Naidu, who reached Tirumala after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time on Wednesday, had darshan this morning along with his family members, including his son and minister N. Lokesh.

`The revamp of destroyed institutions and administration in the State will begin from here. I have provided for my family in the form of a business, which is doing well. My objective is not the accumulation of wealth. I want to create wealth for the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh,’‘ Naidu said.

Stating that people had seen him as CM already for three times, Naidu said: ``You will see now Naidu 4.0 which will be different and impactful for the State.’‘

While political vendetta was not the purpose of the new NDA Government, those who were guilty of misrule and corruption will never be spared, he said. ``I am not going to allow rowdyism and disruption of law and order,’‘ he added.

Naidu, who will reach Amaravati this afternoon, will formally assume charge as Chief Minister in his chambers in the first block of the State Secretariat this evening.

He is also expected to clear his first files on the mega DSC notification for teacher recruitment, annulment of the Land Titling Act, increase of pension for the elderly from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month, among others.

The allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted cabinet ministers is also likely today.