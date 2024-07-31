Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance providing for a vote on account budget for the State for four months from August 1 to November 30, 2024, with an outlay of ₹1,29,972 crore.
The N Chandrababu Naidu - led NDA Government in the State had decided to go for a second vote on account budget in the current financial year of 2024-25 in view of the `lack of clarity’ on state finances managed by the previous YSR Congress Party Government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the debt burden.
Earlier, in February, the then Government pegged the budget outlay for the year 2024-25 at ₹2,86,389 crore for fiscal 2024-25 as against ₹2.79 lakh crore for 2023-24 in its vote on account budget ahead of general elections held in May. The budget expired on July 31.
The State Assembly will later ratify the ordinance.
