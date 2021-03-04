AP govt backs bandh against Vizag Steel privatisation

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has expressed solidarity with the Andhra Pradesh bandh on March 5 to protest against the Union government’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).
State Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said the State government is against the privatisation of the CPSU and the Chief Minister had already written a letter to the Centre suggesting alternatives to revive the plant.
He said the State public transport services will be stalled until 1 pm, and the RTC staff will be wearing black badges and resume their duties after 1 pm.
“ However, all emergency health services will run as usual,” he said.
The State government opposes the Centre’s decision to privatise Visakha Steel Plant. The plant reflects Andhraites aspirations and millions of Telugu people. There has been a great history and sacrifices of Telugus for establishing a steel plant in the State.
The Minister stated the credit for merging the RTC into the government and turning it into public property goes to the YSR Congress government. This was done with the aim of reviving the organisation and curbing the exploitation by private players despite having the burden of ₹3,600 crore.
“We demand VSP be retained in the public sector,” he said.
