Andhra Pradesh Government will disburse welfare pensions at the door-step of the beneficiaries on July 1.

In an open letter to pensioners, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the increase in pension from ₹3000 to ₹4000 per month will be affective from April 1, 2024 as promised in the pre-poll manifesto by the NDA Alliance.

The pension for the Physically challenged has been increased to ₹6000 per month.

The Arrears for increased pension for April and May will also be paid on July 1 along with pension for the month of June

“Even though there are financial difficulties for the state, we have increased pension immediately after assuming power, “ Naidu said.

There will an additional financial burden of Rs 819 crore on the state exchequer due to increase in pensions. There are about 65 lakh pensioners in the state.

Increase in pensions was among the first files signed by Naidu after taking charge as chief minister.